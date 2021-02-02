https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/border-migrants-border-patrol/2021/02/02/id/1008328

There has been a steady uptick in the number of migrants along parts of the U.S.-Mexico border as they look for the possible easing of immigration restrictions by President Joe Biden.

Fox News reported that Border Patrol agents have seen increases in apprehensions among Central American families and unaccompanied children — especially in the Rio Grande Valley and Tucson, Arizona, sectors.

An agent based in Texas noted that in three out of the last seven days, there had been at least 800 arrests in his sector — an increase of 450 a day from just a few months ago. He also told Fox News that border agents encountered two separate groups of more than 100 migrants approaching the border.

Biden has proposed a massive immigration bill, including a pathway to citizenship for millions of illegal immigrants. His administration has also sought to place a moratorium on most deportations. However, that is currently subject to a legal challenge from Texas, Fox News noted.

The bill gives a pathway to citizenship for 11 million people living illegally in the U.S. It also centers on boosting labor protections for workers and enacting “smart” border controls.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

