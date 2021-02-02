http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/UiBlxCa2GGc/

Andrew Yang, a former presidential candidate and current New York City mayoral candidate, has tested positive for the Chinese coronavirus and is experiencing mild symptoms, he confirmed on Tuesday.

“After testing negative as recently as this weekend, I have taken a positive COVID rapid test. I’m experiencing mild symptoms, but am otherwise feeling well & in good spirits,” Yang told his nearly two million Twitter followers on Monday.

He added that he is quarantining and adhering to public health guidelines and will do so “until I can get back out on the campaign trail”:

“In all seriousness if you want me to feel better donate to my campaign! Then I can relax,” he added:

The tech entrepreneur filed paperwork to run for mayor of New York City in December, as Breitbart News reported. New York City’s primary election is months away — June 22, 2021. Mayor Bill de Blasio (D) is ineligible to run again due to term limits.

Yang made a name for himself during the Democrat primary race after making a Universal Basic Income (UBI) central to his presidential campaign. Democrat lawmakers have since pitched recurring stimulus payments in future coronavirus relief packages — a move some believe could effectively pave the way for a more permanent UBI program. Dozens of influential women have also signed a letter addressed to President Joe Biden, pitching monthly stimulus checks specifically for moms, contending that they are entitled to government compensation for their “unseen, unpaid labor.”

Yang raised eyebrows in December after floating a barcode program for Americans to prove that they have received a vaccination for the Wuhan virus:

