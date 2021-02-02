https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/coronavirus/andrew-yang-tests-positive-coronavirus?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

New York City mayoral candidate and 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang tested positive Tuesday for the novel coronavirus, according to his campaign.

Yang is reportedly experiencing mild symptoms and will continue attending virtual campaign events.

“When the time is right, I look forward to once again hitting the campaign trail and advancing a positive vision for our city’s future,” Yang said.

Two weeks ago, Yang began quarantining after potentially being exposed by a staff member.

Yang officially entered the mayoral race several weeks ago, touting his “bold ideas and a fresh approach,” which includes a municipal version of his plan to provide a universal basic income to constituents, a policy proposal that defined his presidential campaign.

