(Bloomberg) — New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said he and other governors will be talking with the White House Tuesday about vaccine supply and distribution.

Cuomo, who is chairman of the National Governors Association, reiterated the state’s need for more supplies. He also said the state ordered all vaccination sites to honor and reschedule appointments that had to close because of the snowstorm. State sites will reopen Wednesday downstate, Cuomo said Tuesday on 1010 WINS radio.

