Politico journalist and Playbook co-author Tara Palmieri drew some attention to the Daily Beast’s scoop about White House reporters’ claims that Team Biden wanted their questions in advance:

!! White House Reporters: Biden Team Wanted Our Questions in Advance https://t.co/ikqus9Au38 via @maxwelltani — Tara Palmeri (@tarapalmeri) February 2, 2021

Palmieri happens to think this is kind of a big deal:

To everyone asking why this matters: If Psaki doesn’t like your question, she doesn’t call on you. https://t.co/s28NDoX8Rr — Tara Palmeri (@tarapalmeri) February 2, 2021

Well, Tara, Jon Favreau doesn’t think it matters:

This is a lie. Tara’s lying to you, and worse, apparently thinks you won’t read the full piece: “In each of the early press conferences, she’s fielded questions from every reporter in the room.” https://t.co/GCmVs2fF9A — Jon Favreau (@jonfavs) February 2, 2021

And another thing:

Also, what the WH is doing is completely normal, as the piece also points out later: pic.twitter.com/dQsxhcuWl7 — Jon Favreau (@jonfavs) February 2, 2021

So there! Wait, what?

Tara is lying… Also this is normal. https://t.co/N6wVAdDQgJ — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) February 2, 2021

Do explain –

How is she ”lying” while at the same time what she alleges is said to be, by you, ”completely normal”? https://t.co/zkp7WeJJoi — Brad Slager – In An Augur Roll (@MartiniShark) February 2, 2021

What an absolute shameful & hilarious doucheclown pic.twitter.com/fN6oQFfLCR — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) February 2, 2021

“This never happened. Also, it’s no big deal that it happened” — I got your #Unity right here (@jtLOL) February 2, 2021

Jon’s not nearly as adept at this as he thinks he is.

but… maybe Psaki liked all the questions she’d been allegedly prepped for? Favreau retort doesn’t disprove Palmeri’s contention. https://t.co/FLkYT5WGas pic.twitter.com/P5X9xYCxV8 — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) February 2, 2021

No, it doesn’t.

But it does prove that Jon Lovett hates journalism and democracy and America.

The press is the enemy of the people. https://t.co/tZLSh01z8c — Daniel Foster (@DanFosterType) February 2, 2021

That’s basically what Jon’s saying.

Calling a reporter a liar? You know who else did that? Trump. Take several seats pod person. https://t.co/rR2fjQHzBd — Anh (@anhiebananhie) February 2, 2021

“Pod person.” Ouch.

Hi @brianstelter. This attack on a journalist is dangerous and a threat to the very fabric of our democracy. https://t.co/wjjivTvqYb — DB Lloyd (@db_lloyd) February 2, 2021

A chilling attack on the press, the foundation of our democracy. https://t.co/W0o9bSAHjx — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) February 2, 2021

What can we say? It’s OK when Team Obama does it.

It’s tragic that this Page Six troll was given the keys to Playbook https://t.co/vNK8mntyAn — Ben LaBolt (@BenLaBolt) February 2, 2021

It’s not true. This is a malicious gossip columnist who has now been given a serious platform, and her standards have not changed. I hope her editors’ standards are higher than this. https://t.co/R3SEK1i3Tv — Ben LaBolt (@BenLaBolt) February 2, 2021

Former Obama/Rahm Emanuel spox calls @tarapalmeri a “Page Six troll” in response to the tweet on the right. Get ready for the Obama bros to keep this circus going for the next four years. They are everything they claim to hate. pic.twitter.com/CqDr9uBWDg — Cameron Cawthorne (@Cam_Cawthorne) February 2, 2021

