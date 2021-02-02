https://justthenews.com/government/congress/report-ocasio-cortez-wasnt-capitol-building-during-her-near-death-experience?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Following Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’ emotional Instagram retelling of the events of Jan. 6, in which she said she feared for her life, an analysis of the events by the RedState news website points out the New York Democrat wasn’t in the Capitol Building at the time of the riot.

“If she was in her office, she was in the Cannon Building which is nearby, but a different building,” the RedState report reads. “Many didn’t get the logistics and just assumed that she was in the Capitol building.”

South Carolina Rep. Nancy Mace, who like Ocasio-Cortez has an office in the Cannon Building, adjacent to the U.S. Capitol Building, also suggested her House colleague’s account of the incident is exaggerated.

“My office is 2 doors down,” Mace tweeted. “Insurrectionists never stormed our hallway. Egregious doesn’t even begin to cover it. Is there nothing MSM won’t politicize?”

In her roughly 90-minute Instagram post on Monday, Ocasio-Cortez said she remembers hearing loud banging on her office door, so she hid in her bathroom in anticipation of her office being breached by protesters.

She said a man then came into her office, and she could hear him after he entered saying, “Where is she? Where is she?”

“I thought I was going to die,” Ocasio-Cortez said. “I have never been quieter in my entire life.”

One of her staffers then told her it was safe to come out, she said. That’s when Ocasio-Cortez saw the man who came in was a Capitol Police officer, whom she described as a “white man in a black beanie.”

She then said, “It didn’t feel right because he was looking at me with a tremendous amount of anger and hostility. Things weren’t adding up. There was no partner there. He wasn’t yelling ‘this is Capitol Police, this is Capitol Police.’ And he was looking at me in all of this anger and hostility,” Ocasio-Cortez said.

The congresswoman said Wednesday that the RedState report was “manipulative.”

“This is the latest manipulative take on the right,” she wrote on Twitter. “They are manipulating the fact that most people don’t know the layout the Capitol complex. We were all on the Capitol complex – the attack wasn’t just on the dome. The bombs Trump supporters planted surrounded our offices too.”

