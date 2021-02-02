https://justthenews.com/nation/technology/parler-ceo-john-matze-says-hes-been-terminated-organizations-board?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Parler CEO John Matze has been terminated from his post at the social media company, according to a memo Matze wrote to staffers, which Fox News obtained.

“On January 29, 2021, the Parler board controlled by Rebekah Mercer decided to immediately terminate my position as CEO of Parler. I did not participate in this decision,” Matze wrote, according to Fox Business. “I understand that those who now control the company have made some communications to employees and other third parties that have unfortunately created confusion and prompted me to make this public statement.”

“Over the past few months, I’ve met constant resistance to my product vision, my strong belief in free speech and my view of how the Parler site should be managed. For example, I advocated for more product stability and what I believe is a more effective approach to content moderation,” Matze noted. “I have worked endless hours and fought constant battles to get the Parler site running but at this point, the future of Parler is no longer in my hands. I want to thank the Parler employees, the people on Parler and Parler supporters for their tireless work and devotion to the company. They are an amazing group of diverse, hardworking and talented individuals and I have the utmost respect for them. Many of them have become my second family.”



