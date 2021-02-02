https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2021/02/02/plot-twist-aoc-blistered-for-smearing-capitol-policeman-trying-to-help-her-while-retelling-horrifying-experience-on-jan-6/

AOC ‘recounted’ her horrifying experience from January 6 for her many many many fans on Instagram …

We don’t want to say she’s really milking it here but she’s really milking it here.

Watch.

AOC recounting her horrifying experience hiding in her office during the insurrection. “I thought I was going to die…I have never been quieter in my entire life.” pic.twitter.com/t2P6FU3mFU — Justice Democrats (@justicedems) February 2, 2021

As you can imagine, the Left and a good deal of the mainstream media rushed to cover the poor darling of the Socialist Democratic party BUT even they had to point out one big issue with her pearl-clutching story.

A ‘twist’ they called it.

A twist: Person in her office, she says, declares they are a Capitol police officer, but she says “it doesn’t feel right.” “He wasn’t yelling this is Capitol police” she says, and she says she felt fearful of his “hostility.” Says her leg director felt similarly. — Shane Goldmacher (@ShaneGoldmacher) February 2, 2021

OH, so the terrifying man who ‘broke’ into her office was a member of the Capitol police.

And he was hostile.

Alrighty then.

Michael Tracey was among the first to call BS on this story … and he only needed two words.

AG chimed in as well:

Wait so the person who “broke into” her office was a Capitol police officer trying to evacuate her, who she then proceeded to baselessly accuse of trying to endanger her? This is what reporters have been promoting all night? https://t.co/mQfxQaTH5J — AG (@AGHamilton29) February 2, 2021

AOC is trying to use her ‘experience’ to get rid of Cruz and Hawley. It’s political, nothing more.

She’s acting.

Thus far AOC & several others have spent weeks smearing Capitol Police as complicit in the attack and other members as helping the attackers. They’ve provided no evidence for it. She had legitimate reasons to be terrified that day, but this is just irresponsible at this point. — AG (@AGHamilton29) February 2, 2021

A lot of Capitol police officers got hurt that day protecting AOC and her colleagues. Some have had lasting trauma. They deserve better than one of the people they fought to protect that day running around and accusing them of being complicit without evidence. https://t.co/TchXfS5wh5 — AG (@AGHamilton29) February 2, 2021

Even just from reporter tweets, tens of thousands of people got the impression tonight that the mob broke into AOC’s office trying to get to her while she hid in the bathroom. Many failed to note it was actually a police officer evacuating her. pic.twitter.com/uVCMJiHbas — AG (@AGHamilton29) February 2, 2021

It was a police officer trying to save her.

And she crapped all over him to play politics and to attack Cruz and Hawley.

When someone shows you who they really are, believe them.

***

