https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/pollster-voters-trust-pandemic/2021/02/02/id/1008339

Former President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign failed largely due to a lack of support from his 2016 supporters who were unfavorable of his performance during the coronavirus pandemic and came to view him as untrustworthy, according to analysis from his former pollster.

Trump’s former chief pollster, Tony Fabrizio, looked at 10 battleground states Trump won in 2016. Half of them flipped to his opponent in 2020: Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin; half he held: Florida, Iowa, North Carolina, Ohio, and Texas.

“Despite turnout for both state groups being MORE GOP in 2020 than 2016, [Trump] lost ground in both groups largely due to a massive swing against [Trump] among Indies in both state groups and more GOP ‘leakage’ in ‘Flipped’ states,” Fabrizio noted.

He added, despite gains with Hispanic voters, Trump “suffered his greatest erosion with White voters, particularly White Men in both state groups,” and he “lost ground with almost every age group in both state groupings, but he lost the most with voters 18-29 and 65+ in ‘Flipped’ states. Worse was the double-digit erosion he suffered with White College educated voters across the board.”

Another key take-away was, “While a majority of voters said they didn’t find either presidential candidate honest or trustworthy, [President Joe Biden] Biden held a double-digit advantage over” Trump, who also “earned negative marks on handling of Coronavirus (CV) in both groups,” which “was the top issue in both state groups” and “more so in ‘flipped’ states – and Biden carried those voters nearly 3 to 1.”

Fabrizio declined to comment on the post-mortem to Politico, and a spokesperson for Trump did not respond to Politico’s request for comment.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

