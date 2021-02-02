https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2021/02/02/president-biden-shuffles-his-notecards-explains-hes-eliminating-bad-policy-with-all-his-executive-orders/

In his first week in office, President Biden signed more executive orders than the previous three presidents combined by far, and he hasn’t slowed down, signing three more on Tuesday. As Twitchy has mentioned, this is the same Biden who said you can’t legislate by executive order “unless you’re a dictator.”

However, Biden, after shuffling his notecards around a bit, explained to the press that he’s not legislating … he’s eliminating bad policy set by the previous president.

BIDEN: “There’s a lot of talk, with good reason, about the number of executive orders that I have signed. I’m not making new law. I’m eliminating bad policy.” pic.twitter.com/TRUm9rhP5Z — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) February 2, 2021

Literally the opposite actually — GreatPresidentXi (@JoeBide04134078) February 2, 2021

This sound byte will age like milk — The Moose (@CMoose216) February 2, 2021

Does he ever speak without his flashcards? — Jesse (@jesseart12) February 2, 2021

I’m just reading these cards, much like I was just signing those papers. I do what I’m told by the earpiece. — Jerry Pringle (@gepringle) February 2, 2021

The need to refer to notes, when the topic is not that difficult to articulate, is telling. — John Ayres (@JohnAyr12294351) February 2, 2021

IDK. I don’t consider reversing the order to withdraw troops from Afghanistan good policy. — Jake Dunand (@omegacloud) February 2, 2021

It is when you want wars. — #HBTFD (@DawgzfaninFL) February 2, 2021

Except for the EO that says men get to play on women’s athletic teams and take women’s scholarships. That was new law. — RubricMarlin (@RubricMarlin) February 2, 2021

Killing off women’s sports is good policy? — dondtravel (@Ckdonnadavidson) February 2, 2021

In his opinion it is good to eliminate thousands of well-paying jobs and let men compete against women in athletics. — WilsAnalytics (@WilsAnalytics) February 2, 2021

Lower drug prices are bad guys. — Deadpan Badger (@deadpan_badger) February 2, 2021

Yeah, screw those diabetics!!! — Samurai Apocalypse (@heather4liberty) February 2, 2021

@JoeBiden

So says the job killer. — James Wargas (@JamesWargas) February 2, 2021

Keystone was bad policy even when Obama State Dept said it would reduce carbon emissions? — Luther Broadsword (@Broadsword_Luke) February 2, 2021

He just canceled Trump’s $30 Billion to help farmers. 1st gasoline, now food.

$1400 ain’t gonna help a single American who has to pay for these 2 things by themselves — SeldenGADawgs (@SeldenGADawgs) February 2, 2021

Like taking money from our hard working farmers to give it to climate change? I guess Solyndra is up and running making solar panels? Oh wait I forgot that didnt come true! — Shelley (@ShelleyLami13) February 2, 2021

Oh, so thousands of jobs and energy independence is bad policy now. — Meldance48 (@MgRos48) February 2, 2021

Protecting babies from abortion is GOOD policy! — LifeNews.com (@LifeNewsHQ) February 2, 2021

Banning critical race theory in government…bad. — Bizarro Marx (@BizarroMarx) February 2, 2021

Surging troop levels in Iraq, Syria and Afghan is bad policy. Destroying thousands of union jobs and energy independence is bad policy. Destroying women’s sports is bad policy. Rejoining a non-binding accord that limits American abilities while increasing China’s is bad policy. — Netflix and Quill🧩 (@netflixandquill) February 2, 2021

The policy being America First, and protecting our borders, national interests, and making America stronger. That’s what Biden and his ilk consider “bad policy” as they are globalists who work on behalf of those whose interests further a globalist agenda. — Rob Case (@MAKINGSENSE_RWC) February 2, 2021

In other words, reverse Pro-American Trump policy? — Big Daddy AU (@Pupperchucks) February 2, 2021

Boy, it only took them two weeks to come up with this drivel. #Unity — 🔄 I’ll Circle Back to You 🔄 (@roblefeber) February 2, 2021

No balance of power. A dictator ruling while bypassing all other branches of government. President Biden issued 22 executive orders in his first week. This compares to four by President Trump in his first week. — MrJimmy (@KimberCreedmore) February 2, 2021

And you feel you are doing it for all Americans? — sheila barkey farr (@BarkeyFarr) February 2, 2021

Biden, last year:

“I will not govern by executive order. Dictators do that. I will get laws passed through congress.” Biden, this year: 👆 — Tim Carson (@timcarsonmusic) February 2, 2021

He setting a terrible precident. Open the gates… the next one may average 10 per day. Why not? — Good Ole Ricky (@ricky_ole) February 2, 2021

Biden shows off as a superior being as he writes EO after EO without any effort towards consensus when actually he’s coming off as an ultimate dictator and lousy president. It couldn’t have been the goal of unity he swore to on the family Bible. — Hopeful (@hopefullyshon) February 2, 2021

So in 2024 the Republican President will eliminate your bad policies. And so it goes.

I hate Washington. — BartofLakeErie (@BartBuckeye) February 2, 2021

I’ve seen nothing passed by congress to him. All his by decree, as if king. #dictatorinchief On another note, I think he’s doing this so all is lined up for when Kamala takes the reigns. — thetruthfrommyperspective (@JackieLaws) February 2, 2021

A non answer. — DiGriz (@TheDigriz) February 2, 2021

His press secretary will circle back tomorrow if there are any outstanding questions.

