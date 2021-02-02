https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2021/02/02/president-biden-shuffles-his-notecards-explains-hes-eliminating-bad-policy-with-all-his-executive-orders/

In his first week in office, President Biden signed more executive orders than the previous three presidents combined by far, and he hasn’t slowed down, signing three more on Tuesday. As Twitchy has mentioned, this is the same Biden who said you can’t legislate by executive order “unless you’re a dictator.”

However, Biden, after shuffling his notecards around a bit, explained to the press that he’s not legislating … he’s eliminating bad policy set by the previous president.

His press secretary will circle back tomorrow if there are any outstanding questions.

