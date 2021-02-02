https://justthenews.com/government/state-houses/michigan-prosecutor-dismisses-over-1600-gov-whitmers-covid-violations-ruled

A county prosecutor in Michigan has dismissed more than 1,600 ordinance violations and misdemeanor citations related to Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s coronavirus emergency orders that have been determined to violate the state Constitution.

The decision was made Monday by Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy, according to mlive.com.

Police across the state from April to October of last year enforced various emergency orders by the Whitmer administration that limited social gatherings, commerce and other activity. The enforcement stopped after the state Supreme Court ruled a 1945 law underpinning the orders was unconstitutional, the news website also reported.

Whitmer ordered and enforced some of the most restrictive coronavirus health-safety mandates in the country, sparking backlash from residents who protested at the state capitol.

Worthy’s office said no legal basis exists to proceed with the cases, all related and pending cases will be dismissed, and that refunds related to fines or fees will be determined and ordered by the respective courts.

