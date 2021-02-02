https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2021/02/02/psaki-bombs-presssec-mocks-space-force-compares-the-question-to-air-force-one-color-scheme/

White House press secretary Jen Psaki mocked Space Force at today’s briefing:

Did Psaki really mock space force?? — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) February 2, 2021

And we mean this literally. Have a watch:

Here’s Jen Psaki laughing at the question from Bloomberg’s @Josh_Wingrove about whether Biden will keep the U.S. @SpaceForceDoD or dismantle it, adding she didn’t even know who the WH contact was pic.twitter.com/twavKEq9ME — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) February 2, 2021

“It’s the plane of today” is in reference to a question on if President Biden planned to keep Donald Trump’s new color scheme for Air Force One:

I asked @PressSec if President Biden planned to keep the Space Force, or its scope, and she declined to say. (She poked fun at the question about an entire branch of the military as the “plane of today,” referring to when she’d been asked about the Air Force One paint job.) — Josh Wingrove (@josh_wingrove) February 2, 2021

Dems made Space Force the brunt of jokes, but even President Biden’s new Defense Secretary thinks it’s important:

Space Force ended up becoming the brunt of jokes because of its weird logo and Trump’s obsession with it. But in reality it was a serious attempt, coming after years of study, to organize US efforts in space, which Biden’s defense secretary says is a strategic imperative — Kevin Liptak (@Kevinliptakcnn) February 2, 2021

It’s not a good look for team Biden:

Last year, Joe Biden capitalized on the mainstream media’s despicably false narrative about President Trump “mockery” of the U.S. military. Today, Biden’s spokeswoman appeared to mock a branch of our military in front of the entire world. This should not be tolerated by anyone. https://t.co/4IA0tcpAPf — Rep Andy Biggs (@RepAndyBiggsAZ) February 2, 2021

And defense reporters DID notice her comment:

LOL @PressSec prolly just set defense twitter afire. Asked if Biden supports keeping Space Force, said: “Wow, Space Force! It’s the plane of today! It is an interesting question, I’m happy to check with our Space Force point of contact. I’m not sure who that is…” — Kevin Baron (@DefenseBaron) February 2, 2021

So, by that answer I’m guessing the Biden WH is not scheming to cancel Space Force. In fact, it appears the White House has given ZERO consideration to “Is Biden going to keep Space Force?!” question. At least, not in Psaki’s press briefing prep. — Kevin Baron (@DefenseBaron) February 2, 2021

“It’s the plane of today,” is Psaki’s way of snarking at WH press questions about things they. think are silly, like Air Force 1’s paint scheme, — so that’s where Space Force ranks with them, apparently. — Kevin Baron (@DefenseBaron) February 2, 2021

So, what will President Biden do about Space Force?

The actual serious question: What Happens to Space Force Now? https://t.co/JKpszPlDLK — Kevin Baron (@DefenseBaron) February 2, 2021

***

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

