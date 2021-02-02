https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2021/02/02/psaki-bombs-presssec-mocks-space-force-compares-the-question-to-air-force-one-color-scheme/

White House press secretary Jen Psaki mocked Space Force at today’s briefing:

And we mean this literally. Have a watch:

“It’s the plane of today” is in reference to a question on if President Biden planned to keep Donald Trump’s new color scheme for Air Force One:

Dems made Space Force the brunt of jokes, but even President Biden’s new Defense Secretary thinks it’s important:

It’s not a good look for team Biden:

And defense reporters DID notice her comment:

So, what will President Biden do about Space Force?

