https://www.theepochtimes.com/read-donald-trumps-response-to-the-article-of-impeachment-against-him_3682124.html
President Donald Trump greets the crowd at the “Stop The Steal” Rally in Washington, on Jan. 6, 2021. (Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)
Former President Donald Trump on Tuesday submitted his answer to the article of impeachment against him via his lawyers. The former president denies that he should be tried in the Senate after the House impeached him last month, arguing that it goes against the Constitution to impeach a former official who doesn’t hold any office.
Read the full answer here: