https://www.theblaze.com/news/ready-remains-of-u-s-capitol-police-officer-brian-sicknick-lie-in-honor-in-rotunda

The cremated remains of U.S. Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick laid in honor in the building’s Rotunda Tuesday night, as the nation mourns and pays tribute to the fallen law enforcement officer and veteran who lost his life due to injuries sustained during a riot on the building last month.

Members of Congress will pay their respects Wednesday morning, followed by a tribute with remarks from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer. After a private family viewing, Sicknick’s remains will be escorted to Arlington National Cemetery.

What are the details?

The New Jersey native and former member of the Air National Guard sustained fatal injuries while defending the Capitol on Jan. 6, when a mob of Trump supporters stormed the building following a rally in protest of the results of the presidential election. Sicknick was 42.

According to a resolution proposed in the House to honor Sicknick, he was the youngest of three sons, and was deployed twice overseas. He was the fourth Capitol Police officer to be killed in the line of duty.

The Associated Press reported:

“There are still questions about his death, which was one of five as a result of the rioting. As the mob forced its way in, Sicknick was hit in the head with a fire extinguisher, two law enforcement officials said. He collapsed later on, was hospitalized and died. The officials could not discuss the ongoing investigation publicly and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

Footage from the U.S. Capitol on Tuesday night showed officers lined up to pay their respects, along with politicians and the fallen officer’s family.

ALEX BRANDON/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Sicknick served on the Capitol Police force for 12 years. The department released a statement from the officer’s family in conjunction with his longtime partner, Sandra Garza, which read:

“The family of U.S. Capitol Police Officer Brian D. Sicknick thanks the Congressional leadership for bestowing this historic honor on our fallen American hero. We also wish to express our appreciation to the millions of people who have offered their support and sympathies during this difficult time. Knowing our personal tragedy and loss is shared by our nation brings hope for healing.”

President Biden and first lady attend

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden were in attendance to pay their respects.

NPR reported:

Only four people have previously had the distinction of lying in honor in the Capitol Rotunda, the term reserved for those who were not government or military officials. They include two other members of the U.S. Capitol Police force, Officer Jacob Chestnut and Detective John Gibson, who were shot and killed by a Capitol intruder in 1998; Civil Rights leader Rosa Parks in 2005; and evangelist Rev. Billy Graham in 2018.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

