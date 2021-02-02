https://www.wnd.com/2021/02/remote-workers-stressed-taking-sick-day-now-covid/

(STUDY FINDS) — NEW YORK — Taking time off has been a somewhat treacherous endeavor for Americans for quite some time. In comparison to most developed nations, the United States’ paid sick leave policies leave a lot to be desired. Now, a new survey finds the switch to remote work in 2020 hasn’t made it any easier for many Americans to take a break. Out of 2,000 respondents, 42 percent say they feel more stressed and anxious about taking time off during the pandemic.

Besides stress, working Americans also say taking time off due to sickness now costs them more than before COVID-19. On average, respondents report just one sick day costs them $227 due to lost income and extra expenses. Some of the highest average costs associated with a sick day include visiting a doctor ($63), lost income ($60), estimated childcare costs ($53), and transportation ($51).

Commissioned by MDLIVE, the survey also reports 45 percent of remote workers believe taking a sick day right now will cost them more than it would have in 2019.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

