Republican parties in 10 Wyoming counties have censured Chair of the House GOP Conference Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., for her vote to impeach former President Donald Trump.

According to the Casper Star-Tribune on Tuesday, more counties could join the effort to condemn Cheney, who has faced severe backlash in her home state and Washington, D.C., since the House impeached Trump on Jan. 13.

Cheney was among 10 Republican House members who voted in favor of impeaching Trump for inciting of an insurrection of the Capitol on Jan. 6.

“[Cheney] betrayed the trust and failed to honor the will of the very large majority of motivated Wyoming voters who elected her,” the Sweetwater County Republican Party said.

“Because she voted in an anarchic proceeding against President Donald J. Trump, which was conducted in contravention of established principles of due process – a proceeding that provided no probative evidence for consideration, called no witnesses to testify under oath, permitted no questioning of the accusers by the accused – Rep. Liz Cheney stood in defiance of the quantifiable will of the substantial majority of Wyoming citizens and devalued the political influence of the State of Wyoming.”

Laramie County’s Republican Party was expected to entertain a censure resolution Feb. 16.

Sublette County chair Jim Robinson told the Pinedale Roundup there were plans to discuss a censure motion Thursday night.

Not all Wyoming county-level Republican parties apparently will censure Cheney.

Natrona County’s GOP rejected an apparent effort to censure Cheney last week. Also, Former Wyoming Republican Party Chairman Matt Micheli defended Cheney in an op-ed piece.

“If Wyoming is going to survive, we need Liz Cheney to remain in Congress,” Micheli wrote in the Wyoming Tribune. “We need her leadership and her intelligence in fighting these battles. Now more than ever, Wyoming needs Liz Cheney.”

Censuring Cheney appeared to have picked up momentum overall statewide.

The Wyoming Republican Party’s state central committee was expected to entertain a censure motion of its own at an upcoming meeting Saturday.

“Our telephone has not stopped ringing, our email is filling up, and our website has seen more traffic than at any previous time,” the state party wrote in a statement posted to its website Jan. 13. “The consensus is clear that those who are reaching out to the party vehemently disagree with Rep. Cheney’s decision and actions.”

A growing rift has developed within the Republican Party between Trump loyalists and those looking to move beyond him in a bid to retake the White House and Congress.

More than half of the House Republican Conference has committed to vote to remove Cheney from her leadership role, per Breitbart.

