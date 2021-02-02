https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/fbi-wounded-shooting-sunrise/2021/02/02/id/1008249

Police in South Florida have swarmed a neighborhood following a Tuesday morning shooting that wounded several FBI agents, killing at least one, The Miami Herald reports.

Multiple law enforcement agencies gathered near the scene of the shooting in Sunrise, Florida. Another large contingent of law enforcement officers gathered outside a hospital in Fort Lauderdale, where shooting victims were taken, according to television video.

The Sunrise Police Department tweeted about the heavy police presence, noting that several roads were closed in the area.

News outlets reported that Sunrise police at the scene said FBI agents were wounded while serving an arrest warrant on child pornography charges.

The suspect, who was barricaded in a home for several hours, was believed to have shot and killed himself, the Herald reports.

One federal law enforcement source said at least five agents were shot during the raid.

Material from The Associated Press was used in this report.

