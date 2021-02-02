http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/0Q-A5aKkB2w/

January 2021 witnessed 51 homicides in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s (D) Chicago, a four-year high.

The Chicago Sun-Times reports the 51 homicides ties a high in January 2017, when the city saw 51 as well.

Chicago saw 240 overall shooting victims in January–fatal and non-fatal combined–compared to 158 during January 2020.

Chicago Police responded to 2018 carjackings in January, and the threat from that alone is so great Chicago Alderman Stephanie Coleman is pushing for security at gas stations to ensure people can fill up their tanks without have their vehicles stolen.

The Chicago Tribune noted Coleman has launched “Operation Safe Pump” to provide an hour in which pumps at certain gas stations are safe. Coleman’s actions follow the 135 percent surge in Chicago carjackings witnessed in 2020.

Fox News observes Chicago also started the year with heightened violence against police officers. “At least ten” Chicago police officers were shot in January 2021, compared to four who were shot in January 2020.

The January 2021 violence comes on the heels of a 2020 that witnessed over 4,100 people shot in Mayor Lightfoot’s Chicago.

