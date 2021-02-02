https://justthenews.com/government/white-house/rahm-emanuel-being-considered-biden-administration-high-profile

President Biden is considering former Chicago Democrat Mayor and top Obama administration staffer Rham Emanuel for a top ambassadorship, potentially to China or Japan, according to news reports.

Emanuel was President Obama’s first chief of staff and maintains a reputation as a powerful political player that would bring attention to his position. During his time in the Obama White House, Emanuel helped former Utah GOP Gov. John Huntsman the ambassadorship to China, reports ABC News.

Obama picked Emanuel for the key White House post in 2009, when he was a House member. Two years later, he departed for mayor of Chicago, a position he held until 2019.

Emanuel has reportedly been ruled out as the potential ambassador to Israel, due to his shaky relationship with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

