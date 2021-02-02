https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/revealed-joe-bidens-brother-frank-biden-linked-firm-involved-lobbying-obama-admin-congress-2016/

Another day, another Biden crime family scandal.

Joe Biden’s slimy grifter brother, Frank Biden, worked with Delmarva Group, a consulting firm that lobbied on behalf of an oil distribution company in 2016.

Delmarva Group employed Cassidy & Associates to lobby on behalf of Maryland-based Chesapeake Petroleum and Supply during Biden’s last year as US Vice President.

Frank Biden pushed back and distanced himself from the consulting firm in a statement to CNBC.

“I provided advice and counsel based on my business experience. I had very limited engagement with Delmarva,” Frank Biden told CNBC on Monday.

CNBC reported:

President Joe Biden’s younger brother Frank Biden worked with a small consulting firm that was involved with federal lobbying on behalf of an oil distribution company, during the last year of the Obama administration. The consulting company, little-known Delmarva Group, turned to the lobbying shop Cassidy & Associates to represent Maryland-based Chesapeake Petroleum and Supply in targeting congressional lawmakers and the Defense Department in 2016, as Joe Biden was in the final months of his second term as vice president. According to his LinkedIn page, Frank Biden served as a “member director” of Delmarva Group starting in 2015. Joseph Abruzzo, a former member of the Florida Legislature and an owner of the now-defunct company, said Monday that Frank Biden didn’t have a formal position with the firm until after Joe Biden was out of office.

“Frank Biden was not involved in any meetings or discussions or procurement related to Cassidy and Associates or federal lobbying efforts by Cassidy and Associates on behalf of Chesapeake Petroleum and Supply in 2016,” Joseph Abruzzo said. “Frank Biden never attended a meeting with Cassidy and Associates or any government agency or official, nor did he communicate in any manner with a government agency or official in 2016 or any other subsequent year on behalf of Chesapeake Petroleum and Supply Co. There was never any federal government business obtained or procured with or through Delmarva Group, LLC. To Delmarva Group’s knowledge, Chesapeake Petroleum and Supply Co. decided not to move forward with expanding their federal government practice.”

This new report comes as Frank Biden touted his relationship with the president in a new ad for the law firm he advises.

“I have never used my brother to obtain clients for my firm. Our firm has long been involved [with] this lawsuit. Social justice is something I have been involved in for years,” Frank Biden said. “I will never be employed by any lobbyist or lobbying firm.”

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki was asked about Joe Biden’s grifting family members last Friday.

Psaki responded: “The president is committed to ensuring we have the most ethically vigorous administration in history.”

Biden’s grifting family members is just a distraction.

The real scandal is Joe Biden using his family members as bagmen as he sells out his public office.

Joe Biden is the central figure to all of his family’s business dealings. Without Joe Biden’s political power to sell, Frank Biden, James Biden and Hunter Biden have nothing to offer.

