Senator Mitt Romney (R-UT) said Tuesday on the “Utah Politics” podcast that it is disingenuous for Republicans to criticize Democrats for spending trillions of dollars on another coronavirus relief package after the GOP did not express deficit concerns under former President Donald Trump.

Romney said, “There’s no question that if you begin doing things which break precedent or break tradition, the other side is going to do that when they’re in charge. This was before my time in the Senate, but when we’ve put a tax program on that basis that did not require any Democrat votes through reconciliation, we have a difficult time explaining why we’re not happy with what they would be doing at this stage.”

He added, “When we had a Republican president and House and Senate, we kept on spending massively and adding almost a trillion dollars a year to the national debt. Now we say this is outrageous, adding so much to the debt? They say we did the same thing when we were in charge. It does show that you have to be consistent in your arguments.”

