https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/san-francisco-school-board-declares-acronyms-are-racist/
About The Author
Related Posts
Covid things that make you go hmmm…
December 18, 2020
Update — Man arrested for murder of San Diego couple found at bottom of well in Mexico… Mugshot
January 29, 2021
Antifa is looking for a fight today…
January 20, 2021
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy