https://justthenews.com/government/local/rep-adam-schiff-reportedly-lobbying-gavin-newsom-california-attorney-general-gig?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Rep. Adam Schiff is lobbying fellow Democrat Gov. Gavin Newsom to appoint him as the state’s next attorney general, according to a news report.

Schiff’s purported effort to become the state’s top law enforcement official was reported Axios.

The job was recently left open after President Biden selected then-Attorney General Xavier Becerra to be his Health and Human Services secretary.

Schiff, chairman the House Intelligence Committee and one of the most power Democrats on Capitol Hill, has support for his effort from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, according to the report.

However, the departure of Schiff would further diminish Pelosi’s narrow Democratic majority, because House seats are filled only by election, not by appointment. It would take about six months for a special election to replace Schiff.

The effort is being consider by some an attempt by Schiff, whose congressional district is in Los Angeles County, to better position himself to run for California Sen. Dianne Feinstein’s seat should the 87-year-old lawmaker not seek reelection in 2024.

Newsom has yet publicly say who he plans to choose for the attorney general post.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

