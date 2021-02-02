https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2021/02/02/schools-art-department-changing-its-name-because-acronyms-are-a-symptom-of-white-supremacy-culture/

Guess what, folks … we’re back at the San Diego Unified School District, which as we reported, just announced name changes to 44 schools named after people with “ties to racism” or “dishonorable legacies” … people such as Abraham Lincoln, who did not demonstrate that “black lives mattered to him.” The district also has its sights set on Lowell High School, which uses academic merit as an admissions criterion — which is a racist system that is the antithesis of just. A lottery it is then; so long, gifted programs, hello justice.

Now we’re learning that the San Diego schools’ arts department is changing its name from VAPA, which is short for visual and performing arts, because acronyms are “a symptom of white supremacy culture.” ABC 7 News reports:

The director of that department said, “We are prioritizing antiracist arts instruction in our work.” So they got rid of the acronym “VAPA,” which is short for visual and performing arts.

From now on, they’ll simply be called SFUSD Arts Department.

In a letter, he explains that acronyms are a symptom of white supremacy culture.

“The use of so many acronyms within the educational field often tends to alienate those who may not speak English to understand the acronym,” he added.

That’s based on a 1999 paper written by author Tema Okun titled “White Supremacy Culture.” Okun told me that, “Our culture perpetuates racism when things continue to be written down in a certain way.”

Because there’s no one left who has any idea how to do that. The generation that earned degrees in social justice and gender studies is now running things.

