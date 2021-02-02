http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/UViFk6TeRZM/

Members of the Scottish regional Parliament (MSPs) will vote on Wednesday whether the local government should investigate former President Donald Trump over the financing of his golf courses in the country.

The local MSPs will debate whether to pass an ‘Unexplained Wealth Order’, which though non-binding, will put pressure on Nicola Sturgeon, the left-separatist leader of Scotland’s devolved government, to investigate Mr Trump.

The co-leader of the Scottish Green Party, Patrick Harvie, who introduced the measure for debate, told The Scotsman: “The Scottish Government has tried to avoid the question of investigating Donald Trump’s wealth for far too long. There are serious concerns about how he financed the cash purchases of his Scottish golf courses, but no investigation has ever taken place.

“Nicola Sturgeon’s claims that it has nothing to do with her have been shown to be untrue. It’s long past time the government demonstrated that Scotland cannot be a country where anyone with the money can buy whatever land and property they want, no questions asked.

“That’s why I’m bringing this vote to Parliament. The government must seek an unexplained wealth order to shine a light on Trump’s shadowy dealings.”

The First Minister of Scotland and leader of the Scottish National Party (SNP) Nicola Sturgeon said last month that she had not looked into the matter in “detail”, and that the decision to investigate Mr Trump would ultimately lie with the Lord Advocate.

The Trump Organisation and President Trump himself have long denied any improprieties involving the financing of his golf resorts in Scotland.

Trump Organization Invests in President’s Ancestral Home, Building 550 New Homes in Scotland https://t.co/DinViOLMLQ — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) September 26, 2019

Ms Sturgeon, who advocates for Scotland to leave the United Kingdom in favour of rejoining the European Union, has long been at odds with the former president.

Amidst rumours in January that then-President Trump would travel to his Turnberry Golf Club on the Ayrshire coast during the inauguration of Joe Biden, the leftist Scottish leader warned him not to come to the country as the visit would have been deemed ‘non-essential’ under the local coronavirus regulations.

“I have no idea what Donald Trump’s travel plans are, you’ll be glad to know,” Sturgeon said at the time, adding: “I hope and expect that – as everybody expects, not everybody necessarily will hope – that the travel plan immediately that he has is to exit the White House.”

Prior to his political career, Mr Trump — whose mother was born in Scotland — was hailed by the country, which bestowed upon him the honour of becoming a member of the ‘GlobalScot’ business network by then-First Minister Jack Mcconnell in 2006.

“Donald has shown a real passion for Scotland. He is a globally recognised figure who can help us to promote Scotland. This is a good bit of business for all concerned,” Mr McConnell said at the time.

Trump’s membership in the GlobalScot was later revoked by Ms Sturgeon in 2015, following then-candidate Trump’s call to shut down immigration from Islamic countries in the wake of the Paris and San Bernardino terror attacks.

Scottish Govt Leader: ‘Hard to Not Conclude’ Donald Trump Is Racist https://t.co/3bhdfM3MQL — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) June 5, 2020

