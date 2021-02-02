https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2021/02/02/see-what-he-did-there-richard-grenell-congratulates-openly-gay-presidential-cabinet-member-pete-buttigieg-on-his-historic-achievement/

Well, it’s official: Pete Buttigieg has been confirmed by the Senate as Joe Biden’s transportation secretary.

I’m honored and humbled by today’s vote in the Senate—and ready to get to work @USDOT. — Pete Buttigieg (@PeteButtigieg) February 2, 2021

This is a historic occasion, indeed!

JUST IN: Pete Buttigieg Officially Confirmed by Senate as Secretary of Transportation, making him first openly LGBTQ cabinet member in history of US. Vote: 86 – 13 — Joyce Karam (@Joyce_Karam) February 2, 2021

Congratulations @PeteButtigieg on becoming the 1st openly gay cabinet secretary in the US. As a gay man I’m proud to witness this historic moment for the #LGBTQ community. As an Israeli I’m proud that @Israel sworn in @AmirOhana, our first openly gay minister, 1.5 yrs ago. 🇮🇱🇺🇸🏳️‍🌈 — Elad Strohmayer (@EladStr) February 2, 2021

BREAKING: Pete Buttigieg is overwhelmingly confirmed as transportation secretary and, by a 86-to-13 vote, now becomes the first openly gay Cabinet member in American history. — Matt Viser (@mviser) February 2, 2021

Well, Matt, ackshually …

This is not true Poor Matt… Didn’t you get the memo, you’re suppose to say “first openly gay guy to get CONFIRMED” so you can erase Richard from serving… Duh https://t.co/uljney7jOk — Branson Taylor (@Btaylor74) February 2, 2021

Yeah, Matt. Didn’t you get the memo? These people did:

Just to close the loop on the biggest and most historic story in politics, Klobuchar just voted yes to confirm Pete Buttigieg to lead DOT — Igor Bobic (@igorbobic) February 2, 2021

Breaking: The Senate has just confirmed Pete Buttigieg as Secretary of Transportation. Buttigieg is the first openly gay cabinet secretary to be confirmed by the Senate. — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) February 2, 2021

Today Mayor Pete became Secretary Pete, as the senate just confirmed @PeteButtigieg to lead the @USDOT-the first openly gay person to serve in a Cabinet.

It follows his remarkable race for @POTUS.

Just 4 years ago, he lost a bid to be @DNC chair. What a lucky break THAT was! — David Axelrod (@davidaxelrod) February 2, 2021

Senate votes to confirm Pete Buttigieg as transportation secretary on Tuesday, making him the first Senate-confirmed LGBTQ Cabinet secretary in American historyhttps://t.co/OtmuGXkKjm — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) February 2, 2021

BREAKING: The Senate has confirmed @PeteButtigieg as Transportation Secretary, making him the first-ever openly LGBTQ person to be confirmed by the Senate to a Cabinet-level position. Another barrier broken for our community. pic.twitter.com/LYEtziSnBZ — Human Rights Campaign (@HRC) February 2, 2021

It’s very important to note that Pete Buttigieg is the first Senate-confirmed openly LGBTQ cabinet official. It’s very, very important to note that.

Because if they don’t, it throws a wrench into their narrative.

Love the sematic contortionism used here to leapfrog Richard Grenell. https://t.co/GKYHQ0iRUp — Noam Blum (@neontaster) February 2, 2021

Richard Grenell … why does that name sound so familiar?

Maybe Richard Grenell can tell us:

Congratulations to @PeteButtigieg on becoming the second openly gay member of a President’s Cabinet. Welcome to the club! pic.twitter.com/BbKK6iTBW1 — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) February 2, 2021

See what he did there?

Well played! — Shaking my Head on a Daily Basis (@ShakingDaily) February 2, 2021

Very.

The Left and media love to shift goalposts. If Richard Grenell were a liberal, they’d have commissioned poems about his historic cabinet membership. But only liberals can be stunning and brave. Conservatives can’t be — unless they’re liberals.

Sure would be nice if they’d put the goalposts down for a minute and just acknowledge the existence of pioneering conservatives.

It seems @PeteButtigieg has demonstrated he is a man with poor character and petty, vindictive, transparent ambitions willing to go along with whatever benefits him and his political agenda. Otherwise he would have the dignity to honor @RichardGrenell‘s trailblazing record. — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) February 2, 2021

