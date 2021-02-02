https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/josh-hawley-fundraising-capitol-riot-donations/2021/02/02/id/1008315

Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., raised the most money since his 2018 election in the weeks that followed the Capitol riot on Jan. 6, mostly in the form of small-dollar donations, according to National Review.

Although many corporate PACs cut their ties to Hawley after the riot and his objection to President Joe Biden’s victory in the 2020 election, he gained about 12,000 new donors who contributed an average donation of $52 to provide him with about $2.1 million in cash on hand, according to his campaign.

“It is crystal clear that a strong majority of Missouri voters and donors stand firmly with Senator Hawley, in spite of the continued false attacks coming from the radical left,” Hawley pollster Wes Anderson wrote in a memo released on Monday.

Hawley also received about $300,000 in bundled contributions from the Senate Conservatives Fund, an independent political group that has also spent about $400,000 on emails and texts to support the senator since Jan. 12, according to Axios.

“The junior senator from Missouri’s decision to object to the election results showed tremendous courage. It brought him instant scorn from the media and even a public rebuke from his own Senate leader,” Mary Vought, the executive director of the SCF, wrote in an email to followers.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

