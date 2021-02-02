Sen. Sanders to chair Senate Budget Committee, Sen. Manchin to chair Energy & Natural Resources

https://justthenews.com/government/congress/sen-sanders-chair-senate-budget-committee-sen-manchin-chair-energy-natural?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has announced plans for Senate Democrats’ committee memberships during the 117th Congress, including that Sen. Bernie Sanders will serve as chair of the Senate Budget Committee and Sen. Joe Manchin will serve as chairman of the Senate Energy & Natural Resources Committee.

“All memberships have been agreed upon by the Democratic Conference and are subject to ratification by the full Senate,” according to a Tuesday press release.

Sanders, a Vermont Independent who caucuses with the Democrats, had previously served as ranking member of the Senate Budget Committee, while Manchin, a West Virginia Democrat, had previously served as ranking member of the Senate Energy & Natural Resources Committee.

Schumer announced on Wednesday that a power-sharing agreement had been reached between leaders of both parties and that it would be passed in the chamber later on Wednesday, which will enable Democrats to assume control of the chamber’s committees.

“I am happy to report this morning that the leadership of both parties have finalized the organizing resolution for the Senate,” the New York Democrat said on the Senate floor, according to CNN. “We will pass the resolution through the Senate today, which means that committees can promptly set up and get to work with Democrats holding the gavels.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

