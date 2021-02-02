https://amgreatness.com/2021/02/02/black-lives-matter-backs-effort-to-expel-over-100-gop-members-from-congress/

The official Black Lives Matter organization has announced its support for a radical effort to expel over 100 Republicans from Congress, as reported by Fox News.

The far-left group, which was responsible for burning cities all across America last summer, causing over $2 billion in damages and leading to at least 25 deaths, wrote on its website that it supported the effort led by Congresswoman Cori Bush (D-Mo.) to expel every Republican member of Congress who voted against the certification of the 2020 electoral results.

Bush and Black Lives Matter have essentially equated voting against certification, which was done in protest of the widespread voter fraud that took place in 2020, with support for the mostly peaceful protest that took place at the United States Capitol on January 6th, the day of the formal certification of the results by Congress. Both Bush and BLM have baselessly claimed that the protests were led by “White supremacists.”

“It is not enough to denounce the White supremacy behind the attack,” BLM’s statement reads, “We must remove its endorsers from Congress.” The website then names “Ted Cruz (R-Texas), Josh Hawley (R-Mo.), Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.), Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.), and the over 100 Republicans who voted against certifying the Electoral College.”

Over 140 Republicans in Congress, in both chambers, voted against certification in some capacity, especially with regards to the questionable results from the state of Arizona. Bush introduced a resolution explicitly calling for “investigations for removal” that would target every Republican who voted against certification, which she falsely claimed “incited a White supremacist-attempted coup.”

As previously reported, both Senators Hawley and Cruz are set to be investigated by the Senate Ethics Committee for their leading roles in the effort to fight voter fraud and object to certification, although no evidence has been presented to suggest that either of them supported or aided the protesters on January 6th.

