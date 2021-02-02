http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/O7hakLnUBMw/

Six people were arrested on Monday after allegedly changing the eponymous “Hollywood” sign to read “Hollyboob.”

Those allegedly responsible for briefly turning Hollywood into “Hollyboob” have been arrested, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. The group claimed to have done so as a way to spread a message of breast cancer awareness.

After climbing the steep hill to reach the sign, the suspects threw a tarp with the letter “B” over the “W,” and used another to make the “D” look like a “B.” The Hollywood area commander, LAPD Capt. Steve Lurie, spotted the trespassers on a security camera feed around 1:15 p.m. A police helicopter responded, following the five men and one woman to their point of origin on Mulholland Highway, where they were arrested by waiting officers.

Lurie confirmed the group will be charged with misdemeanor trespassing and released, rather than facing vandalism charges. “There’s no vandalism, because the sign wasn’t damaged,” he said.

“It’s unfortunate that such an important icon for the city of L.A. is not being appreciated,” said Mark Panatier, chairman for the Hollywood Sign Trust. “This is an icon that’s there for visual reinforcement of the importance of Hollywood, not just for the city of L.A. but to the world,” Panatier continued. “It needs to be upheld; it doesn’t need to be demeaned.”

A few hours ago, a group attempted to vandalize the Hollywood sign. Los Angeles landmarks are precious to those of us @LAPDHollywood and this was way uncool (not to mention the terrain is quite steep & dangerous). Hollywood patrol officers have arrested all six individuals. — Captain Steve Lurie (@LAPDLurie) February 1, 2021

Lurie echoed the sentiment on Twitter, calling the sign a “precious” landmark, and the stunt “way uncool.”

Of course, this is far from the first time the sign has been the subject of guerrilla edits. As recently as 2017, a group of pranksters changed both “O” pieces to spell out “Hollyweed” just after the amendment legalizing recreational use of marijuana was passed.

