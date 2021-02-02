https://www.foxnews.com/us/snow-shoveling-dispute-in-pennsylvania-ends-with-3-dead-report

Authorities in Pennsylvania responded to a shooting on Monday that resulted in three deaths—including a husband and wife, a report said.

WNEP reported that authorities in Plains, which is south of Scranton, said there was an argument between neighbors at about 9 a.m. over shoveling. Neighbors told the station that they heard about nine gunshots.

Jeffery Spaide, 47, shot his two neighbors, James and Lisa Goy, police said. Their bodies were found outside in the snow. They leave behind a 15-year-old son with autism. The teen will taken care of by his grandparents.

Spaide was also found dead and it is believed to be a murder-suicide, the report said.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

“The bodies of the two victims of the gunfire from the shooter were both outside. One is the middle of the street; one is between two parked cars. That is a husband and wife. There is the person believed to be the victim the suicide victim who is the aggressor and shooter is in one of their residences, his own residence,” Sam Sanguedolce, the Luzerne County First Assistant district attorney, told the station.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

