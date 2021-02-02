https://www.theblaze.com/news/state-departments-new-deputy-spokesperson-allegedly-said-in-2016-that-largest-threat-to-us-national-security-are-us-cops

Jalina Porter, picked by President Joe Biden’s administration as the State Department’s new deputy spokesperson, allegedly said in a 2016 Facebook post that the “largest threat to U.S. national security are U.S cops,” the Washington Free Beacon reported.

What are the details?

The outlet said it obtained a screenshot of the alleged post.

Fox News said Porter’s September 2016 comments were posted shortly after a video was released of police in Tulsa, Oklahoma, shooting Terence Crutcher, an unarmed black man .

The screenshot of Porter’s alleged Facebook post reads as follows in the Free Beacon story:

“An unarmed Black man takes a knee for justice, bigots riot. An unarmed black man (with his hands raised) takes a bullet and dies, those same bigots are silent. Explain this to me, please.” “The largest threat to U.S. national security are U.S. cops. Not ISIS, not Russian hackers, not anyone or anything else. If y’all don’t wake up and rise up to this truth, the genocide against Blacks in America will continue until we are near extinct. That’s not the world I seek to live in and create for myself or those around me.” “I am calling out the majority because this means you need to take action…in your communities, churches, classrooms, and with your Members of Congress. We can’t do this alone.”

At the time of the post, Porter was a communications official for the Truman National Security Project, a “left-leaning foreign policy think-tank that previously employed Hunter Biden,” the Free Beacon reported.

Porter also served as a congressional staff member for U.S. Rep. Jerry McNerney (D-Calif.) and former U.S. Rep. Cedric Richmond (D-La.), who is a White House senior adviser, Fox News said.

The Free Beacon added that Porter also danced for the NFL’s Oakland Raiders (now the Las Vegas Raiders) and the NBA’s Washington Wizards.

What did Porter and the State Department have to say?

The Free Beacon reported that the State Department did not respond to multiple requests for comment — and that emails sent to Porter via her website and to an address listed on it were not returned by press time.

Anything else?

Then-Tulsa police officer Betty Shelby pleaded not guilty in regard to Crutcher’s fatal shooting. In May 2017, a jury found her not guilty of first-degree manslaughter, KTUL-TV reported.

The jury foreman’s letter explaining the verdict indicated that the jury members — three of whom were black — agreed with Shelby that Crutcher’s race was not a factor in her decision to shoot him as he walked away from her with his hands raised and toward his stalled vehicle, Business Insider said.

“The jury concluded that any officer put in that situation at that exact moment and regardless of the skin color, gender or size of the suspect, would have performed the same way, which is in accordance with their law enforcement training,” the jury foreman wrote, the outlet added.

Business Insider also said the letter indicated that “many on the jury could never get comfortable with the concept of Betty Shelby being blameless for Mr. Crutcher’s death” — but the “rule of law” and instructions they received “forced” them to choose the not guilty verdict.

The Tulsa World reported that at least five jurors started crying when the judge finished reading the verdict.

