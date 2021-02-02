https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/mail-in-gop-limit-legislatures/2021/02/02/id/1008284

State Republicans are continuing their efforts to curb mail-in voting.

The Washington Examiner noted the GOP is pushing its fight in courts, as well as state legislatures, to control election procedures more strictly.

There are still court cases pending from the 2020 election results, including several before the Supreme Court.

The high court isn’t likely to hear the cases before October, according to the Examiner.

But Rick Hasen, a law professor at the University of California-Irvine, told the Examiner that Republican-led state legislatures are more likely to have success in suppressing mail-in voting.

“I don’t think litigation generally will be the path to rolling back early and mail-in voting,” he said. “It’s much more likely to happen through legislation.”

The Examiner, attributing its information to the Brennan Center for Justice, noted there are now more than 106 Republican-sponsored bills in 28 states seeking to tighten voting laws.

It noted many of those bills look to curb mail-in ballot expansion, as well as to introduce voter ID laws.

Pennsylvania has recorded the greatest increase in legislative proposals, according to the Brennan Center. But the Examiner noted as Republicans look to curb mail-in voting in the state legislatures, Democrats have rallied around the relatively scant evidence of fraud.

Other states that have seen an increase in voting legislation include Arizona, Wisconsin, and Georgia. The Examiner noted Republicans had fought in 2021 to stall the certification of President Joe Biden’s win in all three states.

Meanwhile, Rep. Lee Zeldin, R-N.Y., wants all state legislatures to enact “voter identification and signature verification” laws.

The New York lawmaker made his request on Twitter last week.

