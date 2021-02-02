https://disrn.com/news/steven-crowder-hints-he-may-run-for-political-office/

Last Updated Feb 2nd, 2021 at 11:15 am

Conservative podcaster and YouTube phenomenon Steven Crowder hinted on Monday that he is considering a run for political office in the near future.

Crowder, who boasts a social media following of millions, regularly posts unabashedly conservative viewpoints on a wide range of issues.

The commentator made similar claims in 2016.

🔦 The current BlazeTV host and former Fox News contributor recently announced a lawsuit against Facebook alleging censorship and unfair competition.

