If you want to know how backwards Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell’s thinking is, one needs only look at the pair of statements he released to CNN (of course) yesterday. The reigning GOP member of The Swamp embraced mushy moderate neocon Liz Cheney while panning rising conservative star Marjorie Taylor Greene.

“Liz Cheney is a leader with deep convictions and the courage to act on them,” McConnell said. “She is an important leader in our party and in our nation. I am grateful for her service and look forward to continuing to work with her on the crucial issues facing our nation.”

Cheney rebuked President Trump with her words as well with a vote to impeach him in the House of Representatives over so-called “incitement” of the Capitol riots on January 6th. She has already drawn primary challengers and may have a hard time retaining the GOP nomination despite having the name-recognition given to her by her former Vice President father, Dick Cheney.

Shortly after releasing his statement about Cheney, McConnell turned again to CNN to voice his concerns about Greene. He claimed her conspiracy theories are hurting the Republican Party and America.

“Loony lies and conspiracy theories are cancer for the Republican Party and our country,” McConnell said in a statement. “Somebody who’s suggested that perhaps no airplane hit the Pentagon on 9/11, that horrifying school shootings were pre-staged, and that the Clintons crashed JFK Jr.’s airplane is not living in reality. This has nothing to do with the challenges facing American families or the robust debates on substance that can strengthen our party.”

During the 2020 election season, Greene was attacked by everyone on the left and many on the right for being associated with “QAnon,” the loose and diverse group of people who embrace some or all of the mysterious posts associated with an unknown figure or figures known as “Q.” Since winning her election, Greene has had every controversial thing she’s ever posted publicly drawn back up and dragged through the mud.

She quickly retorted to McConnell after his statement.

The real cancer for the Republican Party is weak Republicans who only know how to lose gracefully. This is why we are losing our country. — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) February 2, 2021

Establishment Republicans like Mitch McConnell and Liz Cheney want the status quo to return with them “opposing” Democrats gingerly while doing nothing to fix the nation. Marjorie Taylor Greene represents the people and will fight for us.

Follow NOQ Report on



