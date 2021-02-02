https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/outrageous-vicious-lie-dr-scott-atlas-destroys-dr-birx-disgusting-attacks-cbs-interview-video/

Dr. Scott Atlas joined Greg Kelly Tuesday night on Newsmax TV.

During their discussion, Greg Kelly played a recent clip from a Dr. Deborah Birx interview with CBS News. Dr. Birx told CBS she was shocked that President Trump was accepting alternative medical views on the coronavirus besides the recommendations from the COVID team. Birx also took a swipe at Dr. Atlas who brought some sanity into the White House last year after the CDC and the COVID team were failing in their responsibilities.

This set off Dr. Atlas who BLASTED Birx in return.

Dr. Scott Atlas: This is sort of stunning to me that people would be personally threatened because other people are providing information… Anyone who is personally threatened by that should really look in the mirror and reexamine her role there… It was really outrageous to imply or say that I ever fed the President of the United States false, misleading or non-scientific information. That is an outrageous, vicious lie. And apparently, someone was so threatened that they thought that she thought the best way to make herself look good is to tear other people down.

To find out Dr. Birx is a thin-skinned political animal is really not a surprise.

