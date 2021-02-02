https://babylonbee.com/news/the-babylon-bee-guide-for-a-safe-super-bowl-lv-party/

We are in the middle of a pandemic! Everything is problematic! How are we supposed to enjoy a good ol’ game of American football in times like these? Easy. Follow these simple suggestions for a safe and inclusive Super Bowl LV!

Don’t have a Super Bowl party: Are you kidding? Why in the world would you have a Super Bowl party in times like these? The best way to be safe? JUST SAY NO.

Are you kidding? Why in the world would you have a Super Bowl party in times like these? The best way to be safe? JUST SAY NO. Instead of saying “YAYYYY TOUCHDOWN!!!!” Nod your head and quietly say “amen”: Cheering basically turns you into a deadly virus-shooting lawn sprinkler. Don’t cheer. You could instead write down your play-by-play emotions in a journal.

Cheering basically turns you into a deadly virus-shooting lawn sprinkler. Don’t cheer. You could instead write down your play-by-play emotions in a journal. Read passages of White Fragility in between plays: We need to make sure we take the appropriate time to reflect on our privilege.

We need to make sure we take the appropriate time to reflect on our privilege. Buy a TV for everyone at the party so they can all watch the game alone in a separate room: Anything less could kill Grandma.

Anything less could kill Grandma. Wear foam fingers on both your hands to stop the spread of germs: Also, wear one on your head.

Also, wear one on your head. To prevent double-dipping and contamination, reduce the 7-layer dip to a much safer 2 layers: Even better, avoid dip entirely. Eat dry chips while silently looking straight ahead. Science.

Even better, avoid dip entirely. Eat dry chips while silently looking straight ahead. Science. Mix hand sanitizer with the salsa: It’s just common sense.

It’s just common sense. Complain loudly about Colin Kaepernick not being there: All your guests must know you’re on the right side of history.

All your guests must know you’re on the right side of history. Give everyone a nasal-swap COVID test at the door: NASAL swabs, you sicko.

NASAL swabs, you sicko. Cry during every commercial that mentions unity: They ALL will. Buy plenty of Kleenex.

We hope you enjoy a safe and politically-correct Super Bowl this year! Or, you could just go to Sunday night prayer meeting, you sinner.

