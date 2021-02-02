http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/1R3BbRQJFVQ/the-desantis-dissent.php

Michael Brendan Dougherty asks “Again: Where Does DeSantis Get His Apology?” and embeds Guy Benson’s comparison of Florida with New York (below). Dougherty also links ot the New York Times story “9 Top N.Y. Health Officials Have Quit as Cuomo Scorns Expertise.”

Cuomo’s quarrels with his public health officials are not exactly the most scandalous element of his clownish rule and voluble self-love, but it is an angle that plays to the prejudices of the Times and its readers. The story suggests the Times has had enough of Cuomo.

Given the population and demographics of Florida, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’s performance during the epidemic should have served an educative function for dimwits such as Cuomo and our own Incompetent Bloward Tim Walz, but no. Now we have President Biden to contend with.

Note how gingerly the Times touches on the nursing home scandal:

Mr. Cuomo’s handling of the pandemic has come under criticism in recent days after the state attorney general, Letitia James, said his administration had undercounted the tally of Covid-19 deaths of nursing home residents by not publicly disclosing deaths of those residents that occurred at hospitals. Current and former health officials agreed to be interviewed about the crisis inside the public health bureaucracy only on condition of anonymity, saying that they feared retaliation for speaking out against the governor.

Maybe the Times can explore the the fear of Cuomo some time soon as well.

FL is largely open, NY far more restricted. FL has 2M+ more residents than NY & far more seniors. FL 26k COVID deaths, NY 43k. As of 1/30, FL 7,600 new cases (+4.3%), NY 10,800 (+6.3%) FL ~6k hospitalized, NY ~8k. FL ahead of NY on vaccinations: https://t.co/JVbArZo29C pic.twitter.com/D4ETs9brMz — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) February 1, 2021

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

