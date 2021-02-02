https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2021/02/02/the-house-impeachment-brief-is-garbage-breitbarts-joel-pollak-says-democrats-could-at-least-take-the-time-to-impeach-properly/

As Twitchy mentioned earlier, the House impeachment managers filed an 86-page brief Tuesday in which they claim then-President Trump was “singularly responsible” for the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol Building — a claim The Federalist’s Mollie Hemingway said was “an absolutely insane thing to say.”

We follow a lot of conservatives on Twitter, and a good number of them support Trump’s impeachment, arguing that his insistence on calling the election rigged inspired those who stormed the Capitol to do what they did. That’s a case that can be made … but it’s the responsibility of those House impeachment managers to make the case, and Breitbart’s Joel Pollak says their impeachment brief “is garbage.”

The House impeachment brief is garbage. How does it deal with the fact Trump told the crowd to demonstrate “peacefully”? It claims that was canceled out because Trump later told them to “fight like hell.” It also obscures the 1.5-mile distance between Ellipse and Capitol. Absurd. pic.twitter.com/CR3J55itGE — Joel Pollak (@joelpollak) February 2, 2021

“Twenty minutes into the rally, President Trump said that those marching toward the Capitol should do so ‘peacefully,’” reads the brief, adding that Trump later in his speech told his supporters to “fight like hell.”

This shows why Democrats wanted to rush the impeachment thru the House, with no process that would have examined evidence on both sides (or even one side). Laughably, the brief argues the process was OK. If you can try a former president you can take the time to impeach properly. https://t.co/SOAmved4i0 — Joel Pollak (@joelpollak) February 2, 2021

Why should the Senate call witnesses when the House couldn’t be bothered to do it — and still hasn’t? McConnell said in 2019 the Senate did not have the responsibility to fix the House’s “sloppy” work. Same applies here. https://t.co/kn9ofWNXKd — Joel Pollak (@joelpollak) February 2, 2021

The House brief also attempts to deal with the problem that the riot began before Trump had finished speaking by saying that the riot was started by an “early wave.” This is why you need evidentiary hearings and an inquiry before launching a “snap impeachment.” They have no case. https://t.co/SOAmved4i0 — Joel Pollak (@joelpollak) February 2, 2021

“We fight, we fight like hell,” because “if you don’t fight like hell you’re not going to have a country anymore.” How anyone took that as an instruction to storm the capitol and not as a plea to vote Republican in 2022 we just don’t understand. Garbage?

Of course it is. They don’t care. They won’t stop here. — SMAC (@gr8tdadinni) February 2, 2021

I thought he told them they needed to fight before that. The last words were “peacefully and patriotically”. Also I think the assembly was expecting speakers and was surprised by the activity of some near the capitol building. — Senator Steve Carlson 2.021 (@SteveWCarlson) February 2, 2021

“The crowd” did not “in response” to the speech “start to pull down barriers.” They did tussle over some bike racks far outside the platform arranged for the January TWENTIETH scheduled events. There was no rationalized and effective security footprint so it collapsed. — Senator Steve Carlson 2.021 (@SteveWCarlson) February 2, 2021

I don’t think “But then” is meant to be sequential in time, but a rhetorical device. The LAST thing he said was go peacefully and patriotically over to the Capitol and make your voices heard. Then he stopped. I’d have the see page 21 of the brief. — Senator Steve Carlson 2.021 (@SteveWCarlson) February 2, 2021

The “fight like hell” could just easily mean and does mean the next election to wipe these people out of there. BTW that Pentagon letter actually AUTHORIZES the use of the QRF Guard. I read it. However there was no plan by @mike_pence and @SpeakerPelosi — Senator Steve Carlson 2.021 (@SteveWCarlson) February 2, 2021

The rioting began before trumps speech even ended And given the timeline and the time it took for the crowd to reach the Capitol with the amount of congestion in the area…. no pic.twitter.com/yD3SqqE0DS — President Mullet (@Tampke) February 2, 2021

I literally have heard almost every politician use the term ” Fight, or Fight like hell” — Shane Flannagan 🇺🇸 (@shaneflannagan) February 2, 2021

Elizabeth Warren said CONSTANTLY over the last 4 years to “fight fight fight.” — UnderCover (@Pynch1999) February 2, 2021

By this logic every Democrat who has said fight incited violence. More so when they say we are at war, this is a civil war, Republicans are murdering us- impeach them all — RW (@rwlawoffice) February 2, 2021

Was Rep. Maxine Waters ever even censured for inciting a mob to harass members of the Trump administration at grocery stores and gas stations?

Figurative isn’t applicable to language if you checked R on your voter registration form — Owens13 (@Owens136) February 2, 2021

Their own brief disproves itself. It’s absurd. — Dr. Terra Firma (@Creezy_Bear) February 2, 2021

It’s The Swamp’s last ditch effort to try and punish the Outsider who dared to expose these slimy, scummy bastards. — Dr. Terra Firma (@Creezy_Bear) February 2, 2021

They’re not concerned with facts. Make accusation and the media will take care of the rest — E Lafff 🇺🇸 (@elafontaine) February 2, 2021

He should not show up at all. — Elitists can BITE ME (@GGIL1603) February 2, 2021

They don’t care if it’s a legitimate case – they just count votes — Thed Mason (@mason_thed) February 2, 2021

I don’t care about any of this just let me know which Republicans vote to impeach. — Brian Routh (@brouth3) February 2, 2021

Sen. Mitt Romney’s already on board with a vote to convict, whether it’s constitutional to try a private citizen or not.

