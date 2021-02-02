https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2021/02/02/the-house-impeachment-brief-is-garbage-breitbarts-joel-pollak-says-democrats-could-at-least-take-the-time-to-impeach-properly/

As Twitchy mentioned earlier, the House impeachment managers filed an 86-page brief Tuesday in which they claim then-President Trump was “singularly responsible” for the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol Building — a claim The Federalist’s Mollie Hemingway said was “an absolutely insane thing to say.”

We follow a lot of conservatives on Twitter, and a good number of them support Trump’s impeachment, arguing that his insistence on calling the election rigged inspired those who stormed the Capitol to do what they did. That’s a case that can be made … but it’s the responsibility of those House impeachment managers to make the case, and Breitbart’s Joel Pollak says their impeachment brief “is garbage.”

“Twenty minutes into the rally, President Trump said that those marching toward the Capitol should do so ‘peacefully,’” reads the brief, adding that Trump later in his speech told his supporters to “fight like hell.”

“We fight, we fight like hell,” because “if you don’t fight like hell you’re not going to have a country anymore.” How anyone took that as an instruction to storm the capitol and not as a plea to vote Republican in 2022 we just don’t understand. Garbage?

Was Rep. Maxine Waters ever even censured for inciting a mob to harass members of the Trump administration at grocery stores and gas stations?

Sen. Mitt Romney’s already on board with a vote to convict, whether it’s constitutional to try a private citizen or not.

