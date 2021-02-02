https://hotair.com/archives/allahpundit/2021/02/02/obligatory-newsmax-versus-mike-lindell-clip/

A palate cleanser to wind down the day. Whenever Dominion Voting Systems sues some new proponent (or former proponent) of vote-rigging claims involving their software, people joke that the company will soon own that proponent’s business.

But I don’t know. Watching this, it seems to me they already own Newsmax.

I mean, it’s one thing to record a hostage-video legal statement disclaiming any and all previous slander that’s been broadcast on your network. But turning down a guest’s mic and reading a legal disclaimer while he’s speaking is some next-level crisis management.

Still only the second-most embarrassing capitulation to Dominion’s legal demands I’ve seen, though.

Says Jesse Walker, “The shorter Newsmax: ‘It’s terrible that Twitter will not let you say those things. No, don’t say them here! Sheesh.’” Exit question: Uh, what did they think Mike Lindell was going to say when they put him on the air? He hasn’t been shy about expressing his feelings on this topic, and Dominion has noticed.

Newsmax invites Mike Lindell, who advocated for a coup and spews dangerous conspiracy theories, on air. It didn’t go well. pic.twitter.com/6xzSgXlHua — Jason Campbell (@JasonSCampbell) February 2, 2021

