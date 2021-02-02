https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2021/02/02/the-soyest-of-all-soy-boys-it-seems-voxs-aaron-rupar-has-had-a-sudden-change-of-heart-about-anonymous-sources-and-lol/

We knew the media would ‘pivot’ (yes, that’s THE new word for 2021) on many things once Biden took office but we had no idea it would be this blatant and ridiculous.

And really, we should have known better.

For example, this side-by-side of Vox’s Aaron Rupar tweeting about anonymous sources.

It’s almost as if Aaron is a disingenuous biased hack.

Who’d have thunk it?

Yeah yeah yeah, we know. Vox is gonna Vox.

This feels like a rhetorical question.

That’s an insult to rocks.

The bears.

Something like that.

***

