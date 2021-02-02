https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/many-democrats-said-unsavory-things-anti-semitic-things-rep-devin-nunes-defends-rep-marjorie-taylor-greene-media-onslaught-video/

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell on Monday called freshman GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (GA) a “cancer for the Republican Party.”

“Somebody who’s suggested that perhaps no airplane hit the Pentagon on 9/11, that horrifying school shootings were pre-staged, and that the Clintons crashed JFK Jr.’s airplane is not living in reality,” McConnell said in a statement first shared with The Hill. “This has nothing to do with the challenges facing American families or the robust debates on substance that can strengthen our party.”

In typical elitist fashion McConnell has NEVER attacked any Democrat with such venom as he did Rep. Greene.

We actually have a corrupt Democrat politician who married her brother sitting in the US Congress and McConnell has not once lashed out at this woman and her record of corruption.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene responded to McConnell after his brutal attack.

The real cancer for the Republican Party is weak Republicans who only know how to lose gracefully. This is why we are losing our country. — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) February 2, 2021

On Tuesday Rep. Devin Nunes joined Greg Kelly on Newsmax TV.

During their discussion Kelly asked Rep. Nunes about Rep. Greene.

Devin Nunes responded, “Who are we to speak for the people who elected – the duly elected Ms. Greene? She won a primary, a very tough primary, she got elected. And I would say this, if we’re going to begin this process of expelling members based on things they said in the past and just because they don’t like someone, and on things they said in the past, I can tell you there are many Democrats who said very unsavory things, especially anti-Semitic things have been said.”

