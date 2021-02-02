https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2021/02/02/tom-elliott-wants-to-know-from-rep-alexandria-ocasio-cortez-which-gop-members-of-congress-cheered-on-violence-on-jan-6/

As you know, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has accused Sen. Ted Cruz of trying to have her murdered on Jan. 6, so this is one of those reality vs. “her truth” scenarios. As Twitchy reported earlier, she’s still at it, releasing an Instagram video in which she accused an unnamed — and heretofore, unmentioned — Capitol Police officer of possibly trying to lead her to her death during the riot at the Capitol. “Was he trying to actually put us in a vulnerable situation?” she asks, noting that he was looking at her “in all of this anger and hostility.”

Tom Elliott of Grabien Media also watched AOC’s video and noted that she claimed some Republican members of Congress were cheering on the violence happening around them.

Hi, @AOC — In your IG video last night, you said Republican congressmen “cheered on violence” during the Capitol Hill riot. Can you please name names? Surprised this info hasn’t already gotten out. — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) February 2, 2021

There has to be video too! Will wait. — Dear John, (@HappHappHappy1) February 2, 2021

Don’t know of any Republicans who cheered on violence. The sitting vice president however bailed out violent BLM terrorists. Seems closer to an incitement of violence than anything done by the right. — Dandy Truman (@DandyTruman) February 2, 2021

Yes. Please tell us who was cheering. — Debbie Henkes (@DebbieHenkes) February 2, 2021

Yes I’d like to know this also. — Kim McNamara (@KimMcNamara13) February 2, 2021

“Stop catcalling me!” will just be her response. — Mike Martinez (@zntrm3) February 2, 2021

It’s not as if Miss “Concentration Camps” ever exaggerated before. — Merganzer (@Merganszerinc) February 2, 2021

She lies like a rug! Remember the one about illegals drinking from toilets at the detention centers? They were water fountains use the same fresh water line! Lying dog! — Shawn (@splamarre) February 2, 2021

Wonder why her video hasn’t been flagged as misinformation or inciting violence. @jack — Sandy S (@sansatt) February 2, 2021

I’d like to see proof of any conservative congressman cheering on violence. We’ve seen a number of Dems cheering on the violence all throughout 2020, including AOC. But not republicans. — Jon Schlinkert – My code is used by millions. (@jonschlinkert) February 2, 2021

Come on @tomselliott …Those are facts. We just want to work in emotion. — Scott Lindholm (@LindholmScott) February 2, 2021

They can never provide proof…they just make it up as they go & assume everyone is stupid enough to believe it — Christine 🇺🇸 (@DisFreak312) February 2, 2021

You wouldn’t know them they go to another school. — Greg In Vegas 🇺🇸 on Parler as Eefran8 (@DefrancoGregory) February 2, 2021

Roll tape of her calling for unrest just like the others. She’s a high-school rumor starter. — Victoria-usly🇺🇲 (@victorsin1_2_3) February 2, 2021

I actually commend AOC. It cannot be an easy decision to leave behind her acting career to bring socialism to America. I mean, she has to resort to capitalism and sell $70 sweatshirts. So courageous — Michael Paul Gambill (@lifesagambill) February 2, 2021

If she was “hiding in the bathroom” then how does she even know who was cheering on whom? — Tyler D (@SonOfTylerD) February 2, 2021

Thought she was hiding. — Doggie Dad 🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@daveyjonz) February 2, 2021

I’m sure @ddale8 isn’t on vacation maybe he can check this lie out and let everyone know. — the Flash (@ThickenParm) February 2, 2021

AOC is a lying drama queen trying to cause more riots from her party she enjoyed and promoted this past summer. She’s a hypocrite and promotes violence until it got close to her. Did she care about the people all summer? No bc she has no empathy just narcissism. — Debbie Deplorable🇺🇸❤🇺🇸 (@dbglisson) February 2, 2021

If she sees Elliott’s tweet, get ready for a 14-tweet thread explaining how she’s right and he was probably rooting for her to be killed.

