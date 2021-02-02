https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2021/02/02/tom-elliott-wants-to-know-from-rep-alexandria-ocasio-cortez-which-gop-members-of-congress-cheered-on-violence-on-jan-6/

As you know, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has accused Sen. Ted Cruz of trying to have her murdered on Jan. 6, so this is one of those reality vs. “her truth” scenarios. As Twitchy reported earlier, she’s still at it, releasing an Instagram video in which she accused an unnamed — and heretofore, unmentioned — Capitol Police officer of possibly trying to lead her to her death during the riot at the Capitol. “Was he trying to actually put us in a vulnerable situation?” she asks, noting that he was looking at her “in all of this anger and hostility.”

Tom Elliott of Grabien Media also watched AOC’s video and noted that she claimed some Republican members of Congress were cheering on the violence happening around them.

If she sees Elliott’s tweet, get ready for a 14-tweet thread explaining how she’s right and he was probably rooting for her to be killed.

