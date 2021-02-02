http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/CA_EMQXyjxg/

(UPI) — Grammy-winning singer Tony Bennett is sharing his battle with Alzheimer’s disease.

The 94-year-old recording artist and his family went public about Bennett’s diagnosis with the disease in an article for AARP magazine published Monday.

“Life is a gift – even with Alzheimer’s. Thank you to Susan and my family for their support, and @AARP The Magazine for telling my story,” Bennett tweeted.

AARP spoke to Bennett, his wife, Susan Bennett, and his eldest son, Danny Bennett, for the article. Bennett was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease, a type of dementia that causes memory loss and cognitive decline, in 2016.

In the article, Susan Bennett said Bennett can still recognize family members but is “not always sure where he is or what is happening around him.” In addition, she said Bennett is “incapable of understanding the disease” and his condition.

Susan Bennett said Bennett was showing clear signs of the disease when he and Lady Gaga started recording a followup to their 2014 album Cheek to Cheek in 2018. The pair recorded the new album between 2018 and early 2020 and will release it in the spring.

Despite his diagnosis, Bennett retains his love for music and singing. The singer’s team of neurologists said Bennett’s singing sessions with his longtime pianist Lee Musiker help stimulate his brain in positive ways.

Bennett’s last public performance was at the Count Basie Center for the Arts in Red Bank, N.J., in March.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

