Rep. Jackie Speier (D-CA) one of the star Democrats in Congress and a complete idiot wants the Pentagon to start screening the social media of all recruits for white supremacy and “Violent extremism” views.

It’s not clear what she means by “violent extremism” but it is doubtful she’s talking about Antifa or Black Lives Matter.

The Hill reported:

A Democratic representative is urging the federal government and Department of Defense in particular to screen the social media accounts of U.S. service members and other “individuals with sensitive roles” for ties to white supremacist and far-right groups.

Rep. Jackie Speier (D-Calif.), a member of the House Armed Services Committee, wrote in a letter to President Biden and his top Defense chiefs obtained by Politico that the federal government must do more to weed out far-right views and white supremacist sympathizers in the armed forces and other areas of government.

“Perhaps most importantly, DoD and the U.S. Government at large are not effectively screening servicemembers and other individuals with sensitive roles for white-supremacist and violent-extremist ties,” she wrote in the letter.