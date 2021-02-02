https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2021/02/02/trumps-new-legal-team-misspelled-the-united-in-united-states-senate-in-its-first-brief-on-the-article-of-impeachment/

President Trump’s legal team filed its first brief in response to the article of impeachment filed in the House. . .

. . .and they misspelled the “United” in “United States Senate” right at the beginning:

The entire brief, with the spelling error, was tweeted out by the former president’s @TrumpWarRoom campaign account:

As for the substance of the brief, the former president will argue that the entire impeachment is unconstitutional because he no longer holds office:

And that he did not incite the crowd on January 6 ahead of the Capitol siege:

Or that he ever “intended to interfere with the counting of Electoral votes”:

Dem impeachment managers are sure to have a response for this one:

His lawyers also said the former president acted “admirably” and was, “at all times doing what he thought was in the best interests of the American people”:

They’re also arguing his claims of widespread voter fraud are covered by the First Amendment:

Oh, boy. Who wants to tell her?

Watch:

To her credit, she did correct her error:

We doubt this is the last time we’ll hear this one, however.

