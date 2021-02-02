https://www.theepochtimes.com/twitter-permanently-suspends-my-pillows-company-account_3681875.html

Twitter has shut down My Pillow’s official account after the bedding company’s CEO Mike Lindell used it to circumvent his own ban from the platform.

Twitter said it permanently suspended My Pillow for violating its policy against “ban evasion.” Mike Lindell, a friend and outspoken supporter of former President Donald Trump, was banned from Twitter a week ago over his repeated claims that the presidential election was rigged.

The ban comes after Lindell posted several messages from the company’s official account, which has been used exclusively for product promotion. One of the posts, openly signed by Lindell, called on Twitter’s CEO Jack Dorsey to be jailed for alleged involvement in election fraud.

“Thank you to everyone who has supported My Pillow during this time … Jack Dorsey is trying to cancel me (Mike Lindell) out!” the Minnesota businessman wrote. “We are extremely busy and hiring as fast as we can to handle all the shipping! Jack will be found out and should be put in prison when all is revealed!”

“This was the post [Jack Dorsey] was upset about when he canceled [Mike Lindell]!!,” the last post on My Pillow’s Twitter feed reads. “[Jack Dorsey] I know you are tied into the election fraud! You are so afraid of being found out! So many are looking forward to you being brought to justice!”

Lindell condemned Twitter’s decision during an interview with USA Today, saying that the social media giant is trying to destroy him.

“I can’t believe they’re doing this to my company,” Lindell said Monday. “They’re out to destroy me.”

Lindell said last month that some major retailers, including Bed Bath & Beyond and Kohl’s, have told him they will drop My Pillow products. Both companies later confirmed the decision, but cited underperforming sales rather than Lindell’s actions or his support for Trump.

“I just got off the phone with Bed Bath & Beyond. They’re dropping MyPillow. Just got off the phone not five minutes ago. Kohl’s, all these different places,” Lindell said in a Right Side Broadcasting interview. “These guys, they’re scared, like Bed Bath & Beyond, they’re scared.”

Lindell is also facing a potential defamation lawsuit from Dominion Voting Systems for claiming that their voting machines were tampered with to sway votes in favor of then-Democratic candidate and now President Joe Biden. Last month, lawyers for Dominion sent a letter to Lindell, formally demanding he stop making “false and conspiratorial” claims about the company or expect “imminent” litigation.

