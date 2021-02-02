https://www.theblaze.com/news/twitter-shutters-mypillow-account-mike-lindell-ban

Twitter has banned MyPillow’s Twitter account after banned CEO Mike Lindell took to the business’ platform and posted a tweet.

What’s a brief history here?

On Sunday, Lindell took over the company’s Twitter account and wrote, “Thank you to everyone who has supported MyPillow during this time … Jack Dorsey is trying to cancel me (Mike Lindell) out! We are extremely busy and hiring as fast as we can to handle all the shipping! Jack will be found out and should be put in prison when all is revealed!”

According to the New York Post, the MyPillow business Twitter account also promoted a Monday radio appearance on a show in which he “planned to discuss his bogus conspiracy theory about voting machines being tampered with to sway the 2020 presidential election in President [Joe] Biden’s favor.”

Lindell has been under fire for alleging that Dominion Voting Systems was complicit in rigging the 2020 presidential election. Dominion Voting Systems has filed a defamation lawsuit in response to Lindell’s allegations.

Twitter also banned Lindell from using his personal account following the raid on the U.S. Capitol for a violation of its “civic integrity” policy.

What are the details?

The social media company in a Monday statement announced that it banned the MyPillow USA account for violating the ban evasion policy.

According to USA Today, the company’s evasion policy says that “users can’t circumvent permanent suspensions by using other accounts.”

“If an account has been permanently suspended for severe violations of the Twitter Rules, Twitter reserves the right to also permanently suspend any other account we believe the same account holder or entity may be operating in violation of our earlier suspension, regardless of when the other account was created,” the social media giant’s policy reads.

In response to the ban, Lindell told USA Today that he “can’t believe they’re doing this to my company.”

“They’re out to destroy me,” he said.

In January, Lindell revealed that several companies opted to stop carrying his MyPillow products, including Bed Bath & Beyond, Wayfair, and more.

The outlet reported that Kohl’s and J.C. Penney have also jumped ship on the brand, but said that a “slowdown in sales” precipitated the decision.

