Two FBI agents were shot and killed and three more wounded while serving a warrant at a home in Sunrise, Florida, officials said Tuesday. The suspected gunman barricaded himself in his home for several hours before taking his own life, the Miami Herald reported.

“Tragically, the FBI lost two of our own today. Special Agent Daniel Alfin and Special Agent Laura Schwartzenberger were shot and killed this morning in the line of duty while executing a federal court-ordered search warrant in a crimes against children investigation in Sunrise, Florida,” FBI Director Christopher Wray said in a statement. “Three other agents were shot and wounded; two suffered injuries requiring hospital care, but both are now in stable condition. The third injured agent did not require hospitalization.”

The shooting took place around 6 a.m. Tuesday at the Water Terrace apartment complex in an area near Fort Lauderdale, according to CNN. Police officials said that the gunman, a man suspected of child pornography possession by FBI investigators, had barricaded himself inside the apartment before opening fire on the agents.

Law enforcement sources that spoke to the Miami Herald said the FBI was conducting a routine search warrant to seize the suspect’s computer and other evidence. The FBI reportedly obtained the IPA address for the suspect’s computer from an internet service provider and matched that with the suspect’s physical address.

“In accordance with FBI policy, the shooting incident is under investigation by the FBI’s Inspection Division,” the bureau said in a statement. “The review process is thorough and objective and is conducted as expeditiously as possible under the circumstances. Because this is an ongoing investigation, no further information will be released at this time.”

“Every day, FBI special agents put themselves in harm’s way to keep the American people safe. Special Agent Alfin and Special Agent Schwartzenberger exemplified heroism today in defense of their country. The FBI will always honor their ultimate sacrifice and will be forever grateful for their bravery. We continue to stand by our FBI Family, and the families of these special agents, in the days to come, bringing every resource we can to get through this together,” Wray said.

The FBI Agents Association also offered condolences to the families of the deceased and injured agents.

“These Agents were working to protect the most vulnerable in our society. FBIAA stands with the Agents’ families and pledges our support to them during this difficult time,” FBIAA President Brian O’Hare said in a statement.

