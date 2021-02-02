https://thehill.com/homenews/536903-video-of-woman-exercising-while-myanmar-coup-took-place-behind-her-goes-viral

Video of an exercise instructor in Myanmar performing a workout routine while a military coup takes place behind her has gone viral online.

Khing Hnin Wai, a physical education teacher in the country, regularly posts workout videos set to music on her Facebook page.

A video posted on Monday shows military-style trucks speeding behind her on their way to the country’s capitol complex in Naypyitaw.

The post earned more than 60,000 interactions on Facebook, and a video clip of the routine received thousands of more on Twitter.

Vibe check: A woman doing a live aerobics class in #Myanmar this morning, apparently unaware of the ongoing coup. Military vehicles arrive behind her to seize the parliament building. pic.twitter.com/eZX2w2A4AE — Jake Hanrahan (@Jake_Hanrahan) February 1, 2021

Aung San Suu Kyi and other ruling party officials were taken into custody by military leaders over the weekend following raids.

Hundreds of lawmakers in the country’s parliament remain detained as military officials announced they have taken control of the government for the next year.

President Biden has condemned the military coup in Myanmar.

